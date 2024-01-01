• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Orange Gelato cannabis flower intricately dry-infused with Orange Gelato Live Resin, an epitome of refined cannabis elegance. Revel in a flavor profile that marries sweet and citrusy notes, evoking the essence of fresh oranges intertwined with creamy gelato, offering a delightful and invigorating essence. Brilliance seamlessly merges Orange Gelato's uplifting effects with the intensified potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience ideal for enhancing mood and fostering tranquility. The terpene profile features limonene for mood elevation and myrcene, potentially providing calming effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each flavorful hit.



