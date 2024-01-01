Orange Gelato - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Sativa

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Orange Gelato cannabis flower intricately dry-infused with Orange Gelato Live Resin, an epitome of refined cannabis elegance. Revel in a flavor profile that marries sweet and citrusy notes, evoking the essence of fresh oranges intertwined with creamy gelato, offering a delightful and invigorating essence. Brilliance seamlessly merges Orange Gelato's uplifting effects with the intensified potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience ideal for enhancing mood and fostering tranquility. The terpene profile features limonene for mood elevation and myrcene, potentially providing calming effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each flavorful hit.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.