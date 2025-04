"Orange Gelato is an evenly balanced Sativa from Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. It offers a creamy, sweet orange gelato flavor with hints of chocolate and citrus. The high brings instant euphoria, boosting sociability and focus without draining your energy—perfect for a laid-back, social day.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Chocolate, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Focus, Energetic



