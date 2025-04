"Orange Gelato is a balanced Sativa created by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With a creamy orange gelato flavor and hints of fresh chocolate, it offers a delightful taste and aroma of vanilla, chocolate, and citrus. The high hits quickly, uplifting your mood with euphoria and mental clarity, leaving you feeling sociable and relaxed without the need for too much energy or motivation. Perfect for a laid-back day with friends.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Sunset Sherbet X Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies

FLAVOR PROFILE: Chocolate, Vanilla, Citrus

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Uplifting, Sociable



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

