• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Indulge in the pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship with our 5-pack of half-gram cannabis prerolls, featuring Permanent Marker flower infused with Permanent Marker live resin. Immerse yourself in a flavor profile that harmonizes pungent and skunky notes with earthy undertones, reminiscent of fresh herbs and subtle spices. These prerolls offer a harmonious blend of effects, combining the serene qualities of Permanent Marker with the intensified potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a deeply relaxing and euphoric high perfect for unwinding and inspiring creativity. The terpene profile highlights myrcene for potential relaxation and pinene for potential alertness, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each precisely rolled preroll.





