Permanent Marker - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Indica

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Indulge in the pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship with our 5-pack of half-gram cannabis prerolls, featuring Permanent Marker flower infused with Permanent Marker live resin. Immerse yourself in a flavor profile that harmonizes pungent and skunky notes with earthy undertones, reminiscent of fresh herbs and subtle spices. These prerolls offer a harmonious blend of effects, combining the serene qualities of Permanent Marker with the intensified potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a deeply relaxing and euphoric high perfect for unwinding and inspiring creativity. The terpene profile highlights myrcene for potential relaxation and pinene for potential alertness, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each precisely rolled preroll.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
