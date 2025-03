• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



This harmonious union combines the signature candy-like flavors of Pink Gummiez with the unparalleled intensity of live resin. With every inhale, you'll savor the sweet and fruity notes that evoke memories of your favorite gummy candies, all while experiencing the heightened effects of live resin. The result is an exquisite cannabis experience that indulges your taste buds and elevates your senses, offering a euphoric and deeply relaxing high.

