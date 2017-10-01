"PURPLE KUSH IS A CLASSIC PURE INDICA KNOWN FOR ITS DEEP RELAXATION AND EARTHY, SWEET GRAPE FLAVOR. BRED FROM HINDU KUSH AND PURPLE AFGHANI, IT DELIVERS A POWERFUL BODY HIGH THAT MELTS AWAY STRESS, TENSION, AND PAIN. WITH ITS DENSE PURPLE BUDS AND SEDATING EFFECTS, IT’S A GO-TO FOR NIGHTTIME USE AND FULL-BODY CALM.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: HINDU KUSH X PURPLE AFGHANI

FLAVOR PROFILE: EARTHY, GRAPE,



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

