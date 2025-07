"QUANTUM KUSH IS A HIGH-POWERED SATIVA WITH A SHARP, PINEY SWEETNESS AND A TOUCH OF TROPICAL FRUIT. IT HITS FAST AND BRIGHT — MENTALLY CLEAR, ENERGIZED, AND JUST A LITTLE SPACEY IN THE BEST WAY. GREAT FOR GETTING IN THE ZONE, HAVING WEIRD THOUGHTS, OR RIDING A CREATIVE WAVE THAT GOES WAY OUT THERE.



PHENOTYPE: SATIVA

LINEAGE: SWEET IRISH KUSH X TIMEWRECK

FLAVOR PROFILE: PINE, TROPICAL FRUIT, HERBAL SWEETNESS

EFFECT PROFILE: UPLIFTED, SPACEY, CREATIVELY ALERT



