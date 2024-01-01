Rainbow Runtz - Glass Tip Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Infused Rolling Paper
• Glass Tip
• Small Connoisseur Batch

Rainbow Runtz flower infused with Rainbow Runtz Live Resin. Sweet and tropical notes, reminiscent of a fruity medley featuring hints of berries and citrus. These prerolls harmoniously marry the serene effects of Rainbow Runtz with the heightened potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience perfect for enhancing creativity and uplifting the spirit. The terpene profile features limonene for mood elevation and myrcene for potential calming effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each expertly rolled preroll.

About this strain

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
