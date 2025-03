• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Live Rosin 1st Press 90U

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Sequentially Numbered Batches



A fusion of Rainbow Z flower infused with Honey Banana Live Rosin, elegantly encased in a Rainbow Z Live Resin Infused Rolling Paper—an unparalleled cannabis delight. Immerse yourself in a remarkable flavor profile intertwining sweet and tropical notes, reminiscent of ripe bananas and a medley of exotic fruits, harmonizing with subtle herbal undertones. This meticulously crafted hash hole synergizes Rainbow Z's uplifting effects with the intensified potency of Honey Banana Live Rosin, delivering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience that sparks creativity and alleviates stress. The terpene profile showcases limonene for mood elevation and myrcene, potentially providing calming effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter with each savored draw. Tailored for cannabis enthusiasts seeking top-tier quality, this hash hole guarantees a sensory journey through nuanced flavors, harmonized effects, and the potential for an unforgettable cannabis experience.



