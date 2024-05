• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Live Rosin 1st Press 90U

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Sequentially Numbered Batches



Experience the epitome of cannabis luxury with our meticulously crafted Hash Hole, featuring Runtz flower infused with Pineapple Zlushi Live Rosin, elegantly wrapped in a Zkittlez Live Resin Infused Rolling Paper. Sweet and tropical notes, reminiscent of juicy pineapples kissed by the sun, with subtle hints of citrusy sweetness, offering a refreshing and invigorating essence. The terpene profile highlights limonene for mood elevation and beta-caryophyllene for potential anti-inflammatory effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each precisely wrapped creation. Tailored for enthusiasts seeking superior quality and a sophisticated cannabis experience.





