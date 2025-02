"Saturn OG, an indica-dominant likely descended from OG Kush, delivers a cerebral head rush that lifts you while keeping your body deeply relaxed. The high is energetic yet hazy, sparking giggles and talkativeness, followed by a heavy, couch-locking body melt. Its aroma and flavor blend earthy mint with a hint of savory diesel on the exhale.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: OG Kush Phenotype

FLAVOR PROFILE: Peppery, Citrus, Tropical

EFFECT PROFILE: Giggly, Talkative, Sedative



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

