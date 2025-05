"SFV OG, ALSO KNOWN AS ""SAN FERNANDO VALLEY OG,"" IS A HYBRID STRAIN THAT DELIVERS POTENT RELAXATION, WITHOUT GETTING YOU STUCK ON THE COUCH. DELIVERING AN ENERGIZING HEAD HIGH THAT SLOWLY CREEPS DOWN THE BODY IN A RELAXING WAVE. LEADING WITH AROMATIC NOTES OF EARTHY PINE AND LEMON, SFV OG IS A PERFECT MID-DAY SMOKE TO UPLIFT THE MIND AND RELAX THE BODY.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: A PHENOTYPE OF OG KUSH

FLAVOR PROFILE: PINE, LEMON, EARTH

EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, CALMING



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

read more