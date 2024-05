• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Live Rosin 1st Press 90U

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Sequentially Numbered Batches



Experience the pinnacle of cannabis craftsmanship with our uniquely crafted Hash Hole, a blend of SFV OG and Animal Mints flower infused with Honey Banana Live Rosin, elegantly encased in a Zkittlez Live Resin Infused Rolling Paper. Delight your senses with a flavor profile that harmonizes earthy and sweet tones, evoking the essence of pine forests intertwined with the sweetness of ripe bananas, offering a rich and invigorating experience. This Hash Hole delivers a balanced symphony of effects, combining the relaxing nature of SFV OG and Animal Mints with the elevated potency of Honey Banana Live Rosin, inducing a euphoric and tranquil high. The terpene profile highlights myrcene for potential relaxation and pinene for alertness, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each precisely wrapped creation.



