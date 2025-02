"Slush is a hybrid strain created from Sunset Sherbert and Blue Cookies, offering a delightful mix of berry, blueberry, candy, and orange flavors with creamy, nutty, and sweet undertones. Its sweet, fruity aroma sets the tone for a heavy head high, leaving you relaxed and cerebral. The taste mirrors blue raspberry with earthy undertones, providing a balanced, flavorful experience that soothes both mind and body.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Sunset Sherbert x Blue Cookies

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Citrus, Creamy

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxed, Creative, Euphoric



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more