"Sneakers is a balanced hybrid from Seven Leaves, known for its smooth, relaxing effects paired with a gentle cerebral uplift. Its flavor profile is rich and complex, blending earthy and spicy notes with subtle hints of lavender and pepper. Perfect for unwinding without feeling too sedated, Sneakers delivers a well-rounded experience suitable for any time of day.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Unknown Lineage

FLAVOR PROFILE: Earthy, Spicy, Floral

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Balanced



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

