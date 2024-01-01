Sour Runtz - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid
by Lift Tickets
Hybrid
About this strain
Sour Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
