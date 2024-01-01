• Boutique Indoor Flower

Nameless Genetics Sour Runtz flower infused with Sour Runtz live resin. These prerolls deliver a tantalizing flavor profile of sweet and sour candy, with fruity undertones and a touch of diesel. The infusion with Sour Runtz live resin enhances the experience, providing a balanced, euphoric high that combines cerebral stimulation with full-body relaxation. Dominant terpenes include limonene, which adds a refreshing citrus aroma, myrcene, known for its calming effects, and caryophyllene, contributing a subtle spiciness. Perfect for social gatherings or a peaceful evening, these prerolls offer a delightful and potent cannabis experience.

