Sour Runtz - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

Nameless Genetics Sour Runtz flower infused with Sour Runtz live resin. These prerolls deliver a tantalizing flavor profile of sweet and sour candy, with fruity undertones and a touch of diesel. The infusion with Sour Runtz live resin enhances the experience, providing a balanced, euphoric high that combines cerebral stimulation with full-body relaxation. Dominant terpenes include limonene, which adds a refreshing citrus aroma, myrcene, known for its calming effects, and caryophyllene, contributing a subtle spiciness. Perfect for social gatherings or a peaceful evening, these prerolls offer a delightful and potent cannabis experience.

About this strain

Sour Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Sour Diesel. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sour Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

