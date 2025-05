"SPACE COOKIES IS A HYBRID STRAIN BRED FROM AFGHANI AND GIRL SCOUT COOKIES, KNOWN FOR ITS BALANCED EFFECTS AND RICH FLAVOR. THE HIGH KICKS IN QUICKLY WITH A EUPHORIC, MENTALLY STIMULATING BUZZ THAT LIFTS THE MOOD AND SPARKS CREATIVITY. AS THE EXPERIENCE DEEPENS, A CALMING BODY RELAXATION TAKES OVER WITHOUT FULLY SEDATING, MAKING IT GREAT FOR WINDING DOWN WHILE STAYING MENTALLY PRESENT. FLAVORS OF SWEET, NUTTY COOKIES BLEND WITH NOTES OF PINE, SPICE, AND FLORAL EARTHINESS, FINISHING WITH A HUNGER-INDUCING KICK.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: AFGHANI X GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

FLAVOR PROFILE: SWEET, SPICE, PINE,

EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, RELAXING, CREATIVE



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

