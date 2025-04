"Space Crush is a sativa-dominant hybrid made from Space Queen x Grape Crush. It delivers a fast-hitting cerebral rush that boosts creativity and takes your mind on a trippy, spacey ride. Flavors are a bold mix of spicy grape, earthy herbs, and a kushy, peppery finish.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Space Queen x Grape Crush

FLAVOR PROFILE: Spicy, Grape, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Energetic, Cerebral



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

