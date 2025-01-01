• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



The flavor profile of this infusion is a delectable combination of sweet and fruity notes that will transport your senses to a strawberry field at the peak of the season. Offering a euphoric and uplifting high that gently transforms into profound relaxation. The terpene profile is enriched with limonene, known for its mood-enhancing qualities, and caryophyllene, which may have potential anti-inflammatory benefits, delivering a comprehensive and captivating cannabis experience.



