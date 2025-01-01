About this product
Strawberry Runtz - Glass Tip Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Sativa
About this strain
Clear some room on your Runtz roster for one more. Soloud Genetics’ Strawberry Runtz has all the tenets that make Runtz a trophied winner: gorgeous buds of purple and green, thick trichomes, and a smoke that matches how loud it smells: honey, strawberry, and earth. This 32% THC hybrid cross comes from crossing Kushberries to White Runtz, making this strain an ideal choice for seasoned smokers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Runtz effects include euphoric, sleepy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with eye pressure, fatigue, and depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.