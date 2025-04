"Sunset Sherbert x Z is a Indica blend that combines the sweet, fruity flavors of Sunset Sherbert with the vibrant, tangy notes of Zkittlez. The high starts with a burst of euphoria, lifting your mood and sparking creativity, followed by a smooth body relaxation that keeps you grounded. With a flavor profile full of citrus and berry sweetness, this blend is perfect for social moments or unwinding without feeling too heavy.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Sunset Sherbert x Z

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet Fruit, Tangy, Berry

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxed



