"WHOA SI WHOA IS A HEAVY INDICA BRED BY TOP SHELF CULTIVATION, KNOWN FOR ITS RICH, GASSY SWEETNESS AND KNOCKOUT POTENCY. THE FLAVOR BLENDS SUGARY DOUGH WITH FUEL AND A HINT OF FLORAL FUNK. THE HIGH COMES ON THICK — A DEEP BODY MELT PAIRED WITH A FOGGY, BLISSED-OUT HEADSPACE. PERFECT FOR ENDING THE NIGHT, MELTING STRESS, OR ZONING OUT INTO THE VOID.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: DO-SI-DOS X THE WHITE

FLAVOR PROFILE: SWEET GAS, COOKIE DOUGH, FLORAL FUNK

EFFECT PROFILE: SEDATING, HEAVY, EUPHORIC



