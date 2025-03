• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



Prepare your senses for a flavor profile that harmonizes earthy, piney undertones with a citrusy zest, creating a delightful bouquet that's both invigorating and soothing. These prerolls deliver a dynamic experience, with Trainwreck's renowned euphoric and energizing effects enhanced by the intensified potency of Live Resin, offering a blend of mental clarity and relaxed euphoria. The terpene profile showcases the presence of pinene for enhanced alertness and myrcene for potential sedative effects, creating a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter in every perfectly rolled preroll.



