• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



White Mimosa flower infused with White Mimosa Live Resin—a pinnacle of refined cannabis elegance. Embrace a flavor profile harmonizing sweet and citrusy notes, evoking the essence of fresh oranges entwined with subtle floral undertones, offering a refreshing and invigorating essence. This preroll harmonizes the uplifting effects of White Mimosa with the heightened potency of its Live Resin infusion, delivering an euphoric and deeply relaxing experience ideal for enhancing mood and fostering tranquility. The terpene profile features limonene for mood elevation and myrcene for potential relaxing effects, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis journey with each luxurious puff.

