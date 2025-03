• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



White Mimosa Jack No Till Soil Grown flower infused with White Mimosa Jack Live Resin, an embodiment of exceptional cannabis craftsmanship. Expect an intricate flavor profile, where sweet and floral notes interplay with hints of citrus, creating a sensory delight that's both refreshing and invigorating. These prerolls encapsulate the essence of White Mimosa Jack's uplifting effects combined with the amplified potency of its Live Resin infusion, offering a euphoric and clear-headed high, perfect for enhancing creativity and fostering a sense of relaxation. The terpene profile reveals the presence of limonene, contributing to mood elevation, and linalool, known for potential calming properties, offering a comprehensive and captivating cannabis experience with every perfectly rolled preroll.



