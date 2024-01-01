White Runtz - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Hybrid

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

White Runtz infused with White Runtz live resin is a cannabis experience like no other. This exquisite fusion combines the sweet and fruity flavors that have made White Runtz a favorite among connoisseurs with the concentrated potency of live resin. With every inhale, you're greeted by the delectable taste of ripe berries and candy-like sweetness, creating a sensory delight. However, it's the live resin infusion that takes this journey to new heights, offering an intense and euphoric high that's both uplifting and deeply relaxing. Whether you're seeking a burst of flavor or a profound cannabis encounter, White Runtz infused with live resin is an exceptional and unforgettable experience that's bound to leave a lasting impression.

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
