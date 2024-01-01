• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



White Runtz infused with White Runtz live resin is a cannabis experience like no other. This exquisite fusion combines the sweet and fruity flavors that have made White Runtz a favorite among connoisseurs with the concentrated potency of live resin. With every inhale, you're greeted by the delectable taste of ripe berries and candy-like sweetness, creating a sensory delight. However, it's the live resin infusion that takes this journey to new heights, offering an intense and euphoric high that's both uplifting and deeply relaxing. Whether you're seeking a burst of flavor or a profound cannabis encounter, White Runtz infused with live resin is an exceptional and unforgettable experience that's bound to leave a lasting impression.



