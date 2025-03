• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Live Rosin 1st Press 90U

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Sequentially Numbered Batches



Lift Ticket’s Live Rosin Hash Hole is a cannabis masterpiece tailored for true connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary experience. Crafted with utmost care, this 1.75 gram joint features the White Runtz Flower, meticulously chosen for its vibrant flavors and potent effects. Infused with .25 gram of Blackleaf’s delectable Orange Bananaz Live Rosin, adding a layer of richness and complexity to the flavor profile. Wrapped inside a Smartiez Live Resin Infused Rolling Paper enhancing the natural flavors of the joint.



