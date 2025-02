"White Widow is a time-honored strain, well-known for its energizing and social effects. Spending some quality time with the Widow is like a kickback with some good friends - and the two usually go hand-in-hand. Enjoy a pungent, woody-earthy flavor with a boost to creativity, but be advised: White Widow packs a punch in more ways than one. Smoke this one outside or crack open a window if you can.



PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Brazilian x South Indian landraces

FLAVOR PROFILE: Floral, Sweet, Earthy

EFFECT PROFILE: Creative, Happy, Social



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

