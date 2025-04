"Lift Tickets: 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack - White Widow x Lazer Fuel

White Widow x Lazer Fuel is a powerhouse hybrid that blends the legendary potency of White Widow with the high-octane intensity of Lazer Fuel. This strain delivers a bold fusion of earthy pine and spicy diesel, with a sharp citrus kick on the exhale. The effects hit fast, bringing a rush of cerebral euphoria that sharpens focus and ignites creativity before settling into a smooth, full-body relaxation. Perfect for those seeking a balanced high, White Widow x Lazer Fuel offers an energizing lift with just the right amount of chill.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: White Widow x Lazer Fuel

FLAVOR PROFILE: Earthy, Pine, Diesel

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Focused, Relaxed



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

