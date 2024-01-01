White Zlushi - Glass Tip Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Indica

by Lift Tickets
About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Infused Rolling Paper
• Glass Tip
• Small Connoisseur Batch

White Zlushi flower, infused with White Zlushi Live Resin, a cannabis experience that defines excellence. Prepare for an exquisite blend of sweet and fruity flavors, reminiscent of ripe berries and a touch of zesty candy-like zest. White Zlushi Brilliance delivers a beautifully balanced high that combines euphoria with deep relaxation, ideal for unwinding after a long day. The terpene profile features limonene for mood enhancement and caryophyllene, potentially with anti-inflammatory qualities, creating a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter.

About this strain

White Zlushiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Zlushie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Zlushie is known to have an average THC content of around 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, White Zlushie features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of White Zlushie typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about White Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
