About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
White Zlushie effects are mostly calming.
White Zlushiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Zlushie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Zlushie is known to have an average THC content of around 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, White Zlushie features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of White Zlushie typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about White Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.