• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



White Zlushi flower, infused with White Zlushi Live Resin, a cannabis experience that defines excellence. Prepare for an exquisite blend of sweet and fruity flavors, reminiscent of ripe berries and a touch of zesty candy-like zest. White Zlushi Brilliance delivers a beautifully balanced high that combines euphoria with deep relaxation, ideal for unwinding after a long day. The terpene profile features limonene for mood enhancement and caryophyllene, potentially with anti-inflammatory qualities, creating a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter.



Show more