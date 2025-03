• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Live Rosin 1st Press 90U

• Infused Rolling Paper

• XL Glass Tip

• Small Sequentially Numbered Batches



White Zlushi flower infused with Ghost OG Live Rosin, enveloped in a Mendo Purp Zkittlez Live Resin Infused Rolling Paper—a pinnacle of cannabis sophistication. Prepare for an unparalleled flavor profile that merges sweet and earthy notes, evoking the essence of ripe berries and hints of herbal spice. This meticulously crafted creation intertwines White Zlushi's uplifting effects with the enhanced potency of Ghost OG Live Rosin, offering a euphoric and deeply relaxing experience, ideal for boosting creativity and relieving stress. The terpene profile highlights limonene for mood elevation and caryophyllene, known for its potential anti-inflammatory properties, ensuring a comprehensive and captivating cannabis encounter in every indulgent inhalation. Crafted for connoisseurs seeking premium quality, this hash hole promises an immersive journey through nuanced flavors, harmonized effects, and the potential for an unforgettable cannabis experience.



