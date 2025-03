• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Infused Rolling Paper

• Glass Tip

• Small Connoisseur Batch



Get lifted with our White Zlushi flower infused with Purp Zkittlez Live Resin. This infusion delivers a flavor profile that's a harmonious blend of sweet and fruity notes, reminiscent of ripe berries and candy-like zing. The effects offer a euphoric and deeply relaxing high that's perfect for unwinding. The terpene profile includes limonene, celebrated for its mood-lifting properties, along with caryophyllene, which may offer potential anti-inflammatory benefits, creating a comprehensive and captivating cannabis experience.



