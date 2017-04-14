XJ-13 - 0.5g Infused Pre Roll Multipack (5) - Sativa

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

• Boutique Indoor Flower
• Strain Specific Diamonds
• Extremely Flavorful

XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a Sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13. It has a delicious taste which is spicy and sweet at the same time, delivering notes of lime and pine and a potent smell with funky undertones. The high kicks in almost immediately, giving a powerful and motivated disposition due to its uplifting effects. The cerebral effects are well endowed accompanied by a body buzz unlike any other.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Pine, Mint
Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifted, Energetic
Lineage: Jack Herer x G13

About this strain

XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on the effects of XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item