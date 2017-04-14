• Boutique Indoor Flower

• Strain Specific Diamonds

• Extremely Flavorful



XJ-13, also known as "XJ13" and "XK Thirteen," is a Sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13. It has a delicious taste which is spicy and sweet at the same time, delivering notes of lime and pine and a potent smell with funky undertones. The high kicks in almost immediately, giving a powerful and motivated disposition due to its uplifting effects. The cerebral effects are well endowed accompanied by a body buzz unlike any other.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Pine, Mint

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifted, Energetic

Lineage: Jack Herer x G13





