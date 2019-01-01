Lifted Industry is a Seattle-based company founded in 2014 fueled by a commitment to make life more enjoyable using great design and our passion for people. We are a team of three Pacific Northwest natives with over 40 years of experience in industrial design, consumer products, marketing and development. Our mission is to streamline the path to lifted lifestyles everywhere! We strive to deliver value by innovating new smoking accessories and continuously improving. Our development process is centered around solving problems for users while creating accessories with a perfect balance of quality, functionality and attention to detail.