Bright Fire by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a rewarding yet difficult plant to grow. This strain is a cross between Fire OG and Tangie Sunrise. It has a stunning bud structure “that looks like they’re ready to ignite,” as described by the grower, and a terpene profile rich with pine and citrus. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects.
Bright Fire effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Hungry
80% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Lilac City Gardens
A small batch tier 2 producer/processor out of Airway Heights, WA. Just 10 minutes outside of Spokane.