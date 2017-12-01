Bright Fire by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a rewarding yet difficult plant to grow. This strain is a cross between Fire OG and Tangie Sunrise. It has a stunning bud structure “that looks like they’re ready to ignite,” as described by the grower, and a terpene profile rich with pine and citrus. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects.