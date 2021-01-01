About this product

If you've been wanting to try CBD in a pill form, our softgels are for you. Great for easing inflammation and promoting a sense of calm. With 25mg of full-spectrum CBD in each capsule, our softgels are a convenient and easy way to get your daily dose!



Product Info: 30 softgels per bottle, 25mg each. Gluten-free.



Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, Full-spectrum hemp extract, Kosher gelatin.