Lily Hill

CBD Capsules: 90 Count

If you've been wanting to try CBD in a pill form, our softgels are for you. Great for easing inflammation and promoting a sense of calm. With 25mg of full-spectrum CBD in each capsule, our softgels are a convenient and easy way to get your daily dose!

Product Info: 90 softgels per bottle, 25mg each. Gluten-free.

Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, Full-spectrum hemp extract, Kosher gelatin.
