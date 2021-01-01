About this product

AWAKE pre-rolls contain a proprietary blend of hemp flower and are the perfect smoke for when you want to be social or productive. They will leave you feeling motivated, happy, energetic and focused.



AWAKE pre-rolls are made with our certified organic hemp flower and are packaged to order in glass tubes for freshness.



Available in a two pack containing two .5 gram pre-rolls or a 1 gram single pack.



CBD content: 15%