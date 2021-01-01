Loading…
Lily Hill

CBD Salve: Maximum Strength

About this product

We've combined 500mg of our full-spectrum CBD with botanicals and nourishing oils to create our salve. These handmade salves contain arnica, calendula and chamomile to add extra anti-inflammatory power along with olive oil, shea butter and jojoba oil to nourish your skin. They are lightly scented with essential oils and made with organic and sustainably-sourced ingredients.

This salve has a broad range of uses... rub it on sore muscles, arthritic joints, bruises, new tattoos, eczema and more!

Product Info: 2 oz; 500mg CBD

Ingredients: Olive oil (infused with arnica, calendula and chamomile)*, shea butter*, beeswax, jojoba oil*, full-spectrum hemp extract*, lavender essential oil*, eucalyptus essential oil*, peppermint essential oil*, vitamin E.

* = organic ingredient
