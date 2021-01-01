About this product

Lily Hill's CBG oil contains a 1:1 blend of CBG and CBD for the full entourage effect! CBG may help to support mood, appetite, eye health and promote a healthy inflammation response.



To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and contains no additional flavoring.



Product Info: 500mg of CBG and 500mg of CBG (1000mg total cannabinoids) - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 16mg of CBG and 16mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.



Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract