Lily Hill's CBG oil contains a 1:1 blend of CBG and CBD for the full entourage effect! CBG may help to support mood, appetite, eye health and promote a healthy inflammation response.
To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and contains no additional flavoring.
Product Info: 500mg of CBG and 500mg of CBG (1000mg total cannabinoids) - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 16mg of CBG and 16mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.
Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract
