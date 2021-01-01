Lily Hill
About this product
Lily Hill’s 1000mg CBD Oil is our #1 best seller! This is an excellent option for those who may be new to using CBD. Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house.
Product Info: 1000mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 33mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.
Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract
Product Info: 1000mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 33mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.
Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!