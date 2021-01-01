About this product

Lily Hill’s 1000mg CBD Oil is our #1 best seller! This is an excellent option for those who may be new to using CBD. Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house.



Product Info: 1000mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 33mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.



Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract

