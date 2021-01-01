About this product

Our best-selling 1000mg CBD oil with a refreshing mint flavor! Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. It also makes a tasty addition to your favorite food and drinks.



To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and contains natural mint flavoring.



Product Info: 1000mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 33mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.



Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract, natural mint flavor

