Lily Hill

Full Spectrum CBD Oil: 1800mg

About this product

Our highest potency CBD oil. Great for promoting relaxation, relieving inflammation, and supporting overall well-being. This product does not contain additional flavoring.

To ensure a high-quality product, all our CBD oils are formulated and bottled in-house. This product is certified organic and free of additives.

Product Info:1800mg CBD - 1 oz. (30mL). Contains approximately 60mg of CBD per mL. Certified organic.

Ingredients: Organic extra virgin olive oil, organic full-spectrum hemp extract
