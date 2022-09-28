About this product
Create your own infused potion with our artisan-crafted, extra-strength Syrup. With a 1,000 mg THC per bottle — our syrups can be a cosmic solo mission or passed around the sesh. Our all-natural Syrups are tapioca-based with No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vegan & Gluten-Free.
10 mg THC/1.2 ml per serving | 1000 mg THC per bottle
Ingredients:
Tapioca Syrup, Water, Polysorbate, Cannabis Extract, Natural Color, and Natural Flavor.
About this brand
Lime
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC