Lime is proud to introduce the newest member in the dabble family. Our wet batter / badder is truly unique and has a terp profile you won’t soon forget, not to mention a potency that will knock you on your a**. The appearance of our batter ranges from a greenish-brown to a buttery gold. Our batter is produced from single source high-quality fresh frozen and is a true expression of what potent-but-smooth flavors in a concentrate should be.