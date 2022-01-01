About this product
Ignite your vibe with our all-new infused artisan craft mix. A rich blend of exotic flower, available in 11 different novel strains — ground to perfection and infused with our Liquid Diamonds & Ice Water Hash. Sprinkle some of this magic into a wrap of your choice and let the lime-times roll.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.