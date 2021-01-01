Lime
Lime 1 Gram Diamonds
About this product
Lime Diamonds are the best value, period. When you choose Sour OG, you can expect to feel peaceful and in a good mood. It won’t drag you down and you will still be able to get things done. The high comes on quickly, gets intense, and dissipates after a few hours, when you will wind down and still feel relaxed. Be ready to chill, these Diamonds contain 98% total Cannabinoids, 85% total THC & 15mg/g of total terpenes. Made with only fresh frozen popcorn nugs. And always remember, Lime is best shared, in the sun while having fun.
