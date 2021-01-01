About this product

Lime Hash is the best value on the market, period. A truly OG old-world hash method of resin separation using ice, water, and little agitation Bananimal ( Banana OG x Animal Cookies) was created by Greenline Organics, the same people who created the famous strain Orange Tree. It has that really nice Banana scent on the outside and once you break down the flowers it begins to resemble it’s predecessor, Animal Cookies, with it’s loud fragrance of fuel and gasoline. The relief it provides it second to none, this is an extremely strong strain and it’s exceptionally great for pain relief, insomnia, and nausea. Be ready to chill, this hash contains 69% total Cannabinoids, 59% total THC & 7.3mg/g of total terpenes. Made with indoor trim only. And always remember, Lime is best shared, in the sun while having fun.