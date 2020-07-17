Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lime

Lime

Lime OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Lime OG effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!