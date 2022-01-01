About this product
Each piece of Shatter contains granular microcrystals of THC that highlights its potency and quality. Check out this hydrocarbon extract and enjoy how easy it is to take a high-quality, California-made dab. Aromatic, rich, and smooth on the palate — our Live Resin Shatter is made from fresh-frozen flower, single-sourced from small-batch farmers in the emerald triangle.
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.