International Fantasy Artist Linda Biggs is offering her enchanted watercolor art for the Cannabis Business and Branding Products. With over 30 years experience in graphic design and fine art, Linda will collaborate with you to create an original, custom painting of luminescent magic for your brand, products, Cannabis wedding, and so much more! The possibilities are endless. This example was created for a Maryland Dispensary, Nature's Care & Wellness. Additionally find a commissioned piece for The Weed Box. Along with our products and an example of how the etherial paintings are created. This process comes from a beautiful mind and a passion to change the world.